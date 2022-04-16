Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires 28,000 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$17,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 778,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,732.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,550.00.

On Friday, April 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,770.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,079.00.

On Monday, March 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,079.00.

On Friday, March 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$1,890.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$2,112.00.

On Monday, March 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$2,112.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 35,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$22,750.00.

On Monday, March 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$3,250.00.

Shares of MBA stock opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.63. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.08 million and a PE ratio of -31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.13.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

