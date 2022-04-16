Insider Buying: Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Buys £375,000 in Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($488,663.02).
Constantine Iordanou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Constantine Iordanou purchased 500,000 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($488,663.02).
BOCH opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.12. The firm has a market cap of £347.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 100.50 ($1.31).
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.