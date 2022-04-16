InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the March 15th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IPOOF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.40. 120,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,990. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $294.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

