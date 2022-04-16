InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the March 15th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IPOOF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.40. 120,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,990. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $294.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.
InPlay Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
