Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of IVREF opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $8.45.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (IVREF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.