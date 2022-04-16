Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Stake Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $1,313,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $440,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.1% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $490,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.60 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.