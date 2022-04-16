ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after buying an additional 2,066,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 229,261 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING opened at $10.17 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

ING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

ING Groep Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.