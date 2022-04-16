Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $550.62

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.62 ($7.18) and traded as high as GBX 618.80 ($8.06). Informa shares last traded at GBX 618.20 ($8.06), with a volume of 2,337,379 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.93) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.30) to GBX 568 ($7.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.67) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 647.17 ($8.43).

Get Informa alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 589.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 551.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 118.88.

In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £162,040.34 ($211,154.99). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.90), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($54,543.16).

Informa Company Profile (LON:INF)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.