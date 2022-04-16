Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IFBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,420. Infobird has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Infobird in the third quarter worth $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Infobird by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

