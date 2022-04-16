Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on May 19th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 114.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

