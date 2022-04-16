Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDBGet Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,766 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.07% of Independent Bank worth $28,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 851.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.88. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

