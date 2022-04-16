Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $51.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Imperial Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.