Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 152,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,321. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%.

IMBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06) in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,011.00.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

