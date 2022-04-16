iMe Lab (LIME) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.08 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.88 or 0.07490752 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,165.50 or 0.99828043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00050416 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

