IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Announces Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. IMAC updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.86. 219,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -1.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

