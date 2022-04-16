IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IGM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$42.60. 365,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,277. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$39.59 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08. The business had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$894.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.6156992 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.15%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

