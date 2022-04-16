Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.0770

Idena (IDNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Idena has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $935,330.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00201072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00191615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00039739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.49 or 0.07489141 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 83,050,947 coins and its circulating supply is 60,269,981 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars.

