Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $263.69

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.69 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 247.33 ($3.22). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.30), with a volume of 733,011 shares.
IDEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a market cap of £743.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.19.
Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)
Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.
Featured Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.