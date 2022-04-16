Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $263.69

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.69 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 247.33 ($3.22). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.30), with a volume of 733,011 shares.

IDEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of £743.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.19.

In other news, insider Alan Carroll sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.89), for a total value of £7,268.28 ($9,471.31).

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

