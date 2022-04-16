Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. Ichor has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

