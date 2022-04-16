iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. iBio shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 1,678,162 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of iBio in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

iBio ( NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1,737.25%. Equities research analysts predict that iBio, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iBio by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 173,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iBio by 14,506.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iBio by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 129,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iBio during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iBio during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

