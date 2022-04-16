IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.92.

Shares of IAC opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.