I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.43.

IMAB opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 572,142 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,911,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

