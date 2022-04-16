Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.84% from the stock’s current price.

Hyperfine stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth about $15,743,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth about $12,630,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth about $10,875,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth about $7,250,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Inc is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc, formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

