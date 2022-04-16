Hydro One (TSE:H) Cut to Underperform at CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$34.00.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.71.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$34.71 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

