Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $100.54 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

