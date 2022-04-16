Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HUSA stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,235,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,494. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.10. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

