Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Trading Up 2.3%

Hour Loop Inc (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 1,230,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,762,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop Inc is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com. Hour Loop Inc is based in REDMOND, Wash.

