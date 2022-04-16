Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The recent estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company as it has been revised northward. With a solid portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels across lucrative markets, Host Hotels is likely to benefit from the relaxation of regulations, acceleration in vaccine distribution and improving supply-demand fundamentals. Strategic acquisitions and value-enhancement initiatives are likely to aid long-term growth in its profitability. The capital-recycling program and a strong balance sheet augur well. Also, the recovery in the transient and group businesses and the continued strength in the leisure business are likely to help the company achieve an improvement in revenue per available room (RevPAR).”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after buying an additional 1,927,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

