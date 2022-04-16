Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

HZNP stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 20,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $2,286,607.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,624 shares of company stock worth $60,865,020. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

