Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.19. 4,275,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

