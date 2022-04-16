Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.51

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.51 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hino Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Hino Motors ( OTCMKTS:HINOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter.

Hino Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

