Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Hilltop worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTH. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 41,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 96,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

