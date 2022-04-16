Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

HES stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $15,033,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

