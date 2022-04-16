Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €79.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.00 ($84.78).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €59.54 ($64.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.79 and a 200-day moving average of €72.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a one year high of €129.65 ($140.92).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.