Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,254.68

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,254.68 ($16.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,245 ($16.22). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,265 ($16.48), with a volume of 1,557 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,340.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

