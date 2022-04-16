Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Shares Sold by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,353 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.86. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.15). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,473.56% and a negative return on equity of 198.39%. Analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

