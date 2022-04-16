Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to announce sales of $275.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $193.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.67 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.64 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%.
In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.3% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 155,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,715,000 after buying an additional 39,935 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HSII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $773.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.