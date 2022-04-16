Hegic Price Hits $0.0171 (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hegic has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00103257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

