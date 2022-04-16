Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00192161 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00382444 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00050563 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

