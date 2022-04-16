Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.35. Approximately 854,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,502,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

HWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.83.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$70.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

