Head to Head Review: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sera Prognostics and Enzo Biochem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 711.40%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Enzo Biochem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 880.65 -$35.01 million N/A N/A Enzo Biochem $117.73 million 1.19 $7.88 million $0.01 288.29

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Enzo Biochem 0.25% 7.42% 4.43%

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Sera Prognostics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. This segment also provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free-standing ‘STAT' or rapid response laboratories in New York City and Connecticut, as well as a full-service phlebotomy center and an in-house logistics department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

