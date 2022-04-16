Head to Head Contrast: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poshmark has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Poshmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 3.89 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Poshmark $326.01 million 2.89 -$98.33 million ($1.51) -8.03

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poshmark.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -13.63% Poshmark -30.47% -10.97% -7.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boxed and Poshmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Poshmark 0 8 4 0 2.33

Poshmark has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 54.99%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Boxed beats Poshmark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

