HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $260.94 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

