Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Volume Tops $11.22 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $94.19 or 0.00232883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $63.53 million and $11.22 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011727 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 692,022 coins and its circulating supply is 674,438 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

