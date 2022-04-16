Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 575,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.94 million, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,366,000 after purchasing an additional 244,916 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 236.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 257,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 94,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $13,257,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

