Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 35,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,183. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.