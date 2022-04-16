Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 35,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,183. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.