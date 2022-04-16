Hamster (HAM) Market Cap Achieves $14.02 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $257,135.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00045380 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.39 or 0.07493202 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,342.01 or 0.99818983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042226 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

