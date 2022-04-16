Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hammerson has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

HMSO stock opened at GBX 32.76 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($100,990.36). Also, insider Mike Butterworth bought 96,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

