Halving Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.68 or 0.07493548 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,173.32 or 0.99891285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

