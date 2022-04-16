Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.50 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,676,000 after acquiring an additional 144,483 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

