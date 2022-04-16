Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,782 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649,588 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,336,000 after buying an additional 234,868 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,578,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,295. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

